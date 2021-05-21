Spread the love



















11 Andar For Violating Lockdown Guidelines and Playing Andar Bahar At Bikkarnakatte

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested 11 persons while they were involved in gambling violating lockdown guidelines at a rented house in Bikkarnakatte here on May 21.

The arrested have been identified as Rajendra (41) from Kulshekar (Native of Telangana), Kanakappa Koti (40) from Kadri, Raghavendra (24) from Bejai, Umesh Ramappa Chowdappa (24) from Bejai, Lakshmappa (37) from Bagalkote, Rohan L alias Rangappa (24) from Maroli, Lakkappa (26) from Belagavi, Hanumappa Valikar (26) from Barebail, Bhaskar (54) from Ballary, Chidanand (25) from Bendur and Shivalingappa (30) from Kodikkal.

On May 21, on getting reliable information of gambling activities in a rented house at Bikkarnakatte, the CCB police raided the house and arrested 11 persons who were gambling violating the lockdown guidelines. The police seized Rs 90,000/ cash, 10 mobile phones and playing cards used for gambling all worth Rs 1,76,800 from their possession.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru East Police station. The operation was carried out by the CCB police Inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSI Rajendra B, Pradeep T R and team.

Like this: Like Loading...