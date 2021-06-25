Spread the love



















11 cadres of NSCN faction held in Nagaland



Kohima: The security forces have arrested seven active cadres and four over ground workers (OGWs) of the Nikki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), defence sources said on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col P. Khongsai said that based on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces in a joint operation with the police apprehended seven active cadres and four OGWs of the Nikki Sumi faction of NSCN.

The accused persons were running an illegal lodge-cum-hotel and carrying out extortion activities on the national highway near Thilixu village in Dimapur district.

Khongsai said that the troops have recovered three .32 pistols with magazines, 25 .32 live rounds along with some incriminating documents from the possession of the arrested persons.

The apprehended militants have been handed over to the Diphupar police station for further investigation.

