11 CFAL Students Secure Excellent Ranks in JEE Advanced, 2022- Aaryan Ajith, Anish Joishy secure ranks AIR 1000 and 1340 respectively

Mangaluru: It is celebration time at the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), Bejai as their students Aaryan Ajith Dev (AIR 1000), Anish R Joishy (AIR 1340), Vishal Kamath (AIR 2929), and many others have topped Mangalore and have made the city proud by securing excellent ranks in the general category of JEE Advanced examination. The JEE Advanced results were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Friday. A total of 11 CFAL students have secured excellent ranks in the said exam. The AIR ranks of the students in the general category from CFAL are Prabhav Shetty (AIR 3178), Parth Pundalik Pai (AIR 3307), Shreyas S (AIR 5286), Ananthakrishna K (AIR 7891), Tanvi S Nayak (AIR 10810), Radhika (AIR 10813), Praneetha Praveen Kalbhavi (AIR 12872), Nishant A Isloor (AIR 23532).

“The dedication of students, their parents, teachers and mentors have yielded good results, CFAL has been achieving exceptional results for over a decade now”, said CFAL’s Founder, Severine Rosario while congratulating the students on their excellent achievement. The toppers opined that the JEE curriculum by CFAL and working on previous question papers, solving quizzes/tests and DPPs helped them crack the JEE Advanced exam.

This year, 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both Paper 1 and 2 of JEE Advanced. Out of the total number, only 40,712 candidates have qualified for the entrance examination. The exam is a gateway to getting into 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) across the country. The IITs are premiere autonomous public technical and research universities located across India and are ranked above other engineering colleges in India for engineering.

CFAL has reinforced the fact that it is one of the best training institutions in Mangaluru for various competitive exams. Its unparalleled, consistent coaching and guidance have produced excellent results in various examinations including Olympiads, KVPY, NEET, and IIIT Hyderabad. Since its inception in 2009, CFAL has brought incredible success to Mangaluru.

What is JEE Advanced?

JEE Advanced is regarded internationally as one of the most challenging undergraduate admission tests. The exam is considered tough because of its testing structure. It tests a candidate’s analytical thinking by the way it is prepared.

While NCERT is sufficient for most of the entrance exam questions, JEE advanced questions require a deep understanding of the subject. It all comes to in-depth knowledge of the 3 subjects, namely Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. JEE Advanced is conducted online all over the country and is overseen by seven IITs on a rotational basis – IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Guwahati. The examination is conducted by the JEE Apex Board, and one needs to clear this exam if one wants to pursue a career in engineering or architecture in the premier institutes of India.

JEE Advanced 2022-mark sheet will contain the aggregate marks obtained by a candidate. The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE Advanced is the sum of the marks scored by him in physics, chemistry and mathematics. The rank lists are prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Only candidates who appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are considered for the ranking. Candidates who score the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the rank list. The minimum prescribed marks vary with the category. While JEE Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

Statistically, in every batch of IITians, around 20-30 percent go abroad, majorly to pursue higher studies and sometimes for a job, about 10 percent go for further studies (MBA/M.Tech) within the country, the rest, around 60 percent, take up jobs in India itself, a small but increasing percentage venture into their startups.

CFAL – The first name in training:

The vision of CFAL is to instil in their students a deep interest in the fields of science and mathematics, so that they may become leaders in research and innovation in these fields. CFAL’s mission is to have 70%-80% of its students get admission to the top 10 colleges in the country and the world. CFAL has drastically scaled up their offline and online offerings to provide its students with an opportunity to be their best. Various training programs and webinars for NEET, engineering, basic sciences and research aspirants etc. are regularly conducted by CFAL to support learning for students.

For further information contact:

CFAL, Bejai- Kapikad, Mangaluru

Phone: 9900520233

