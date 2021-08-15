Spread the love



















11 dead in China after being swept into sea

Beijing: Eleven people were confirmed dead after they were swept into the sea off Zhangzhou city in China’s Fujian province, the local government said.

They were among 17 people who were swept into the sea while playing on a beach near Jiangkou village in Zhangpu county on Saturday afternoon, according to the city government.

Among the 17 people rescued, 11 were confirmed dead after treatment failed and six have stable vital signs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Investigation into the accident is underway.

