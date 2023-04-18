11 dead in east China factory fire

Eleven people were dead after a fire broke out at a factory building in the city of Jinhua, east China’s Zhejiang Province.



Hangzhou: Eleven people were dead after a fire broke out at a factory building in the city of Jinhua, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

The casualties were trapped on the third floor of the building in an industrial area of Wuyi County after the fire raged at around 2:04 p.m. on Monday, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The death toll was confirmed at about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday after two rounds and search and rescue, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigations into the causes of the accident are underway.

Like this: Like Loading...