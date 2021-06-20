Spread the love



















11 Die of COVID-19 and 525 Persons Test Positive in DK on June 20

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 525 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and eleven persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 20.

Meanwhile, 583 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 88,707 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1051 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,126 active cases in the district.

