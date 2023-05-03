Spread the love
11 injured after two buses collide in Houston
About 11 people were injured and hospitalised after two Metro buses collided in Houston, the largest city of US’ Texas state.
One of the buses had a shattered windshield, Xinhua news agency reported, citing local media outlet KTRK.
Video showed multiple people on a street curb and at least one person on an ambulance stretcher, said the KTRK report.
It’s unclear how many people were on the buses.
