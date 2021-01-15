Spread the love



















11 killed in K’taka road mishap, PM condoles deaths



Dharwad: At least 11 people were killed and six injured when a minibus collided with a truck near Itigatti village here in Karnataka on Friday morning.

The minibus was carrying 17 passengers, mostly women, from Davangere to Goa for a family function when the incident took place.

Ten women passengers and the driver of the minibus died on the spot.

The six injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for treatment, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.