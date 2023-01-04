11 teams to be in action for Formula E race in Hyderabad

Eleven teams and 22 drivers will be seen in action in the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on February 11.

The organisers said two iconic motorsport names — McLaren and Maserati — will line-up on the Formula E grid in Hyderabad for the first time where they will compete with Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan and Mahindra.

The sale of tickets for next month began on Wednesday. The organisers of the motorsport and entertainment event announced that the tickets are now available online.

Ticket starting at Rs 1,000 are available on bookmyshow at introductory pricing for a limited time.

Fans will witness introduction of the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car, the Gen3.

Tickets for the 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix, accelerated by Greenko, to be held alongside the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake, are exclusively available on AceNxtGen and BookMyShow and have been divided into four categories based on the vantage points and seating proximity to the circuit: Rs 10,000 for the Ace Grandstands, Rs 6,000 for Premium Grandstands, Rs 3,500 for Charged Grandstands and Rs 1,000 for Grandstands.

All grandstands offer uninterrupted views of all the wheel-to-wheel action, overtakes and challenging turns as 22 drivers race at speeds up to 200mph / 322kph.

With large screens and live commentary, fans can enjoy every moment of the action and are guaranteed an unforgettable experience at the track, the organisers said.

Ticket holders also get access to the Allianz Fan Village, where they can enjoy a variety of experiential games and activities and learn about the history of Formula E.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, urban development, government of Telangana and Akbar Ebrahim, President Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India unveiled and announced the ticket sale.

Arvind Kumar stated that Hyderabad is proud to welcome everyone to the first ever Formula E World Championship to be held in India.

“We are now among the few cities in the world to host the event which will help project Hyderabad as the best-chosen global destination for E-mobility and related manufacturing,” he said.

“The Hyderabad E-Prix will be a one-of-a-kind sporting event that India has ever witnessed. The championship is the first Net Zero Sport since inception, and Ace Nxt Gen is actively working to race towards a future of sustainable mobility and technologies,” said Anil Chalamalasetty, founder of Ace Nxt Gen.