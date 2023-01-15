11-year-old girl Commits Suicide in Udupi after watching YouTube

Udupi: In a Shocking incident, a 11-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Brahmagiri, Udupi on January 14.

The deceased has been identified as Mangaladevi (11) daughter of Praveen Shetty. She was studying in sixth standard in a private school at Kunjarugiri.

She committed suicide after watching YouTube

According to the police, on Saturday there was a government holiday for the school. Her parents had gone to work. When they returned home in the evening the bedroom door was locked from inside. They then broke the door open and on entering the Bedroom, were shocked to see that Mangaladevi had committed suicide by hanging herself in the Bathroom.

The exact reason for taking the extreme step is yet to be known. The Police have found Mangaladevi’s Tab in the Bedroom.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police Station and investigation is on.