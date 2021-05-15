Spread the love



















1146 Persons Test Positive And 7 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 1146 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 7 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 15.

The district has registered a total of 45985 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 1496 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 15.

So far 45985 positive cases have been reported in the district and 260 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 7259 active cases in the district.