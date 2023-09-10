11500 Menstrual Cups will be Distributed to Girl Students on Monday at Nehru Maidan

Mangaluru: As part of its initiative to improve reproductive health by maintaining menstrual hygiene, the State government on September 11 will start mass distribution of “Suchi Nanna Maithri” menstrual cups to pre-university students in government and aided colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagar districts. As many as 11,500 menstrual cups will be given to students in Dakshina Kannada, while 3,500 will be given in Chamarajanagar district.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will launch the programme at a function to be held at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on September 11. Talking to reporters Deputy Director (Suchi, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram) Ms V. Veena said the menstrual cup distribution will be in addition to the prevailing free supply of ‘Suchi’ sanitary pads to girls aged between 10 and 18. Dr Veena said as part of the pilot project, the government, in July 2022, distributed menstrual cups to 300 women aged 17 and more in Yelandur of Chamarajanagar district and in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada.

A report in January 2023 showed that a total of 272 girls are now using menstrual cups. Of these, 140 are from Puttur, while the remaining 132 are from Chamarajanagar. Three girls, who had irregular periods, dropped out from using cups because of discomfort, she said. The official said the distribution of menstrual cups is part of the initiative of the government to maintain good reproductive health by promoting menstrual hygiene. The menstrual cup, which is made of eco-friendly medical-grade silicone material, can be used for eight years.



After use for eight long hours, the cup can be removed and washed with water before using it again. The menstrual cup does not cause rashes. As it is easy to reuse, women are saved from the trouble of safe disposal of sanitary pads. The menstrual cup also saves a good amount of money spent on the purchase of sanitary pads, Dr Veena said.

Joint Director of Department of Health and Family Welfare’s Mysuru Division Rajeshwari Devi, In-charge Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer C.M. Sudershan and District Reproductive and Child Health Officer B.V. Rajesh were present

