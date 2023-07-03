117-year-old Historic Udupi old Sub-jail Building to be Demolished Soon

Udupi: In the name of development, the 117-year-old historic Udupi old sub-jail building will be demolished in a few days. Campaigns and efforts have begun to protect this heritage building built during the pre-independence era. The old taluk office building in Udupi, which has historical significance, was built in 1906, the old sub-jail building in Udupi is behind the taluk office.

According to research, it is possible that the court and jail that was in the Udupi Board High School till 1890 and later shifted to the present old taluk office building. During the freedom struggle, prominent freedom fighters were jailed outside Udupi, while others were kept in the now-old sub-jail for a few days. The Vastu structure is also beautiful and this building is built in colonial style. It is estimated that this building may have an area of around 10 thousand square feet.

The jail has a top floor and the roof is constructed in Madras style roofing using small red bricks. This type of structure cannot be seen anywhere at present. Similarly, the ceilings of every room of the jail are also built using these bricks in a vaulted doom structure. There are 12 jail cells on the lower floor and 12 on the upper floor with a total of 24 jail cells.

The district administration has decided to build the New Municipality Building in the old Udupi Taluk office area. After the taluk office was shifted to the old district collector’s office at Bannanje, the old taluk office space was not usable. Now, a new building will be constructed here. The state cabinet has approved to use of 90 cents of revenue land for the municipal council building at the cost of Rs 45 crore. Rs 12 lakhs have been entrusted to demolish the old taluk office and sub-jail building. The funds are paid to the municipal council and the demolition work will start soon.

Architects and artists have come forward to save this beautiful old building and have started a unique campaign. Eight architects of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTAC) Mangalore branch and Udupi sub-branch have been involved in documenting the structure of this building for the last week. Along with them, 12 artists from Udupi and Mangalore are creating artworks of this building with their brushes and creating awareness.

Speaking to the media Architect Sharwani Bhat said, “Protecting this building is our priority. Otherwise, our request is to postpone the demolition process. Because more time is needed to document it, she said.

