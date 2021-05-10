Spread the love



















1,175 Persons Test Positive and 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 10

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 1,175 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 8.

Meanwhile, 985 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 57,551 positive cases have been reported in the district and 790 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 12,742 active cases in the district.