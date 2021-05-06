Spread the love



















1191 Persons Test Positive And 5 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 6

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 1191 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 6.

Meanwhile, 271 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 51,536 positive cases have been reported in the district and 773 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,246 active cases in the district.