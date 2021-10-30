Spread the love



















11th & 12th MBA Graduation Day Celebration at Sahyadri College

Mangaluru: The 11th & 12th Graduation Day Ceremony for the MBA students passed out in the years 2020 and 2021 was held at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management on Saturday, 30th October 2021. Mr Ullas Kamath, Joint Managing Director, Jyothi Laboratories Ltd was the Guest of Honour..

Before the start of the program, a 1-minute Silence was observed in the memory and honour of Kannada Super Star Puneeth Rajkumar and prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and the people of the state to bear the loss.

Dr Manjappa Sarathi, Director-R&D and Consultancy, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management welcomed the gathering. He appreciated the Dept. of Business Administration for inviting such an eminent personality as the Guest for the Graduation Day giving it a true meaning.

Mr Ullas Kamath, while addressing the graduates, mentioned that the next 20-30 years are going to be extremely challenging. It is up to the individual to navigate differently and make a difference to society and the world. He proudly expressed that the next 20 years belongs to India and our country will be in the TOP 2 position in 2040. It is the efforts of these graduates in the working class that will make it happen. He alarmed the graduates that the next 10 years is going to be difficult to procure jobs and only the brightest will grab it as it is technology-driven and access to future technology and relevant skills is the need of the hour. He advised the graduates to take up employment for the first few years and then ultimately, entrepreneurship will make them different. He re-iterated the various schemes of India driving entrepreneurship.

In his concluding remarks, he encouraged the graduates to focus on Work and Learn in the next 5 years, later to Supervise for 5 years, then to Manage, then Lead and ultimately be a Mentor in the age of 50 plus. He emphasized the need to learn one foreign language, follow a hobby and keep learning as the best investment is educating yourself.

The guest of honour Mr Ullas Kamath declared the Graduation Day Open and gave the certificates to the students.

Best Outgoing Students and VTU Rank Holder Mr Dheeraj M (8th Rank in MBA) were felicitated by the dignitaries. Dr Rajesha S, Principal delivered the Vote of Thanks. Dr Vishal Samartha, Director-MBA, Dr Nalini Rebello, Dean Academics, Prof. Ramesh K G, Dean-Strategic Planning were present.

