12 Chief Ministers to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday



Lucknow: Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states along with deputy CMs of three states are scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will accompany them.

The chief ministers or deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states or in alliance states will visit Ayodhya and pray to Lord Ram. These include those from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Bihar, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

All the chief ministers and deputy CMs will stay overnight in Ayodhya and visit various temples.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the stay of the VIPs.

City Magistrate Satyendra Pratap Singh said that so far the protocol for the arrival of 12 chief ministers and three deputy chief ministers has been received.

This will probably be the first time that there will be a gathering of so many chief ministers in Ayodhya. The chief ministers will see the construction site of Ram temple and will also worship Ram Lalla.

The dignitaries will be hosted by Rishikesh Upadhyay, Mayor of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

The Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states arrived in Varanasi on Monday and participated in the conclave with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.