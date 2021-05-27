Spread the love



















12 Children and 9 Staff of Udupi Adoption Center Test Positive for Coronavirus

Udupi: Twelve children and 9 staff members from the district adoption centre have tested positive for Coronavirus on May 27.

According to DHO Dr Sudheer Chandra Sooda, all the children and the staff at the Adoption Center are in a stable condition and are in isolation, getting proper treatment within the Center.

There are 29 children residing in the adoption Center. As per the district administration orders, the health department conducted a COVID test on all inmates and 12 children up to 14 years of age and 9 staff were found to be positive for the coronavirus.

The report of the other 17 children and 2 staff members is negative. They have now been shifted to a nearby Nursing college, DHO Dr Sudheer Chandra Sooda .

