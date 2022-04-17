12 injured, 3 detained in mall shooting in US’s South Carolina



Washington: Twelve people were injured during a shopping mall shooting in the southeastern US state of South Carolina, local authorities said.

Police said three people have been detained in connection with the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia on Saturday afternoon, adding that they do not believe this is a random incident.

Police Chief, Skip Holbrook told the media that among the injured, 10 people were hit by gunfire, while two others were trampled in the crowd as people tried to escape, Xinhua news agency reported.