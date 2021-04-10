Spread the love



















12 injured in B’desh mosque attack



Dhaka: At least 12 people were injured in an attack staged by members of the Hefazat-e-Islam militant outfit at a mosque in Bangladesh’s Gaibandha district.

Police claimed the incident in Sundarganj area took place on Friday afternoon due to a conflict over the Silamoni mosque’s management committee.

Motlob Uddin, the mosque’s Imam, said the attackers had long been identified themselves as Hefazat activists.

The militants snatched the microphone from the Imam after the Friday prayers and threatened the devotees to go out and support the Hefazat’s violence.

The militants attacked the devotees when they tried to intervene, Imam (the priest) Motlob informed the police.

The injured are being treated at various hospitals in the district.

A case is being filed at Sundarganj Police Station regarding this issue.

Officer in Charge of the police station Bulbul Islam said it was not an attack by Hefazat activists.

“Disagreements over the mosque’s committee is the reason for this untoward incident,” he added.

The Bangladesh government has instructed not to hold any meeting at mosques and other religious places across the country before and after prayers.

On Monday, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued some guidelines on offering prayers and maintaining health guidelines at mosques during the lockdown.

It also said the instruction had been issued to discourage mass gatherings at all mosques centering Friday’s and other prayers, in addition to other religious places.