Spread the love



















12 killed in separate UP road accidents

Lucknow: At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents due to dense fog on the New Year in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

According to police, four people were killed and three others were injured when a private bus collided with a container in Auras police circle in Unnao district on the Lucknow-Agra expressway. The bus was going towards Delhi from Bihar.

All the deceased were from Bihar. They have been identified as Salaluddin (driver), Naseem Khan, Shakaut Raza, and Farooq.

In Agra, five people were killed in two accidents on Yamuna expressway early Friday again due to fog. In the first case, several vehicles collided in which two people were killed. In the other accident, three people were killed in collision between several vehicles.

A report from Moradabad said that three people, including an infant, were killed in another road accident on the day.

Police said that the accident occurred near Mahmudpur village under Chajlet police circle on the Moradabad-Bijnore highway when a car collided with a truck. Later, a mini truck too crashed with the car.