12 Little ANGELS Received Jesus for FIRST Time in Form of HOLY COMMUNION at Rosario Cathedral



Mangaluru: First Communion is a ceremony in some Christian traditions during which a person first receives Jesus Christ in the form of EUCHARIST aka HOLY COMMUNION. In Catholic churches that celebrate First Communion, it typically occurs between the ages of seven and thirteen, often acting as a rite of passage. Catholics believe this event to be very important, as the Eucharist occupies a central role in Catholic theology and practice. The liturgical life of the Church revolves around the sacraments, with the Eucharist at the center. At Mass, we are fed by the word and nourished by the Body and Blood of Christ. The priest, through the power of his ordination and the action of the Holy Spirit, transforms the bread and wine into the Body and Blood of Jesus. This is called the Transubstantiation. Receiving the Eucharist changes us. It signifies and affects the unity of the community and serves to strengthen the Body of Christ.

The sacrament of First Communion is an important tradition for Catholic families and individuals. Holy Communion is usually the third of seven sacraments received; it occurs only after receiving Baptism, and once the person has reached the age of reason (usually, around the second grade). Traditions of celebration surrounding First Communion usually include large family gatherings and parties to celebrate the event. The first communicant wears special clothing, which is often white to symbolize purity. Often, a girl wears a fancy dress and a veil attached to a chaplet of flowers or some other hair ornament. Boys may wear a suit and tie, tuxedo, their Sunday best, or national dress, with embroidered armbands worn on the left arm and occasionally white gloves.

Sunday, 1 May 2022 , Rosario Cathedral saw 22 children receiving their First Holy Communion during the 8.30 am Konkani Mass. Watching these kids, both boys and girls, clad in pure white clothing escorted by their parents, and very enthusiastic to receive their First Communion, my memory went back to that day when my parents escorted me to receive my First Communion at St. Francis Xavier’s Church, Bejai, Mangaluru, decades ago. I remember the day, when I was dressed in white, beaming with joy when I received my First Communion, which was the body of Jesus Christ. After the Church ceremony, my parents didn’t plan a big celebration like they do these days –instead my parents took me to visit our closest relatives and neighbors for blessings and gifts. During those days we didn’t receive gifts like video games, iPods, Nintendo games, Barbie dolls and other electronic gadgets — instead I got religious items and some cash totalling about Rs 100 or so. Big money those days! Ever since I received my Holy Communion I have been practicing my Catholic faith very devotedly and very seriously and I want to remain Catholic forever. I feel proud to be a Catholic.

Miss Vivela Danett Serrao with her Parents Vinay A J Serrao and Ms Dulcine (Sequeira) Serrao

Eucharist is a source and summit of our Christian/Catholic life. First Holy Communion is a wonderful moment in a child’s life and represents a sign of growth in the knowledge and love of God for each and every child. Parents who bring their child or children for First Holy Communion are fulfilling the vow they made publicly at their child’s Baptism. It was an auspicious day for the lovely 12 children belonging to the Rosario Cathedral , Mangaluru, who were all decked themselves with white gowns and wears, with angelic looks and pure heart to receive the King of Kings in their heart for the first time. Girls in white uniforms and long veils decorated with flowers marched down the aisle with their parents and sat in assigned places during Mass. The boys, in white long-sleeved shirts and ties matching their pants, did the same. After the homily, the children promised to renounce Satan and all evil, just as their parents and godparents vowed on their behalf when they were baptized, most of them as babies.

Master Alister Sherwin D’Almeida with his parents-Ashwin Benedict D’Almeida and Ms Sandra Saritha (D’souza) D’Almeida

The 12 children were escorted by their parents, also joined with them were their loving grandparents, relatives and friends, who all joined in the celebration held at Rosario Cathedral, with Mass celebrated by Fr Alfred Pinto-the Parish Priest of Rosario Cathedral, along with three other clergy’s – Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes (Mangalore Diocese); Fr Vinod Lobo ( Assistant Parish Priest-Rosario Cathedral) and Fr Victor D’souza (Principal, Rosario College). I am the bread of life…. whoever eats this bread will live forever,” according to John 6:35-58 in Holy Gospel. By continuing to receive Holy Communion for the rest of their lives, Catholics become one with Christ and believe they will share in his eternal life. During the profession of faith and renewal of baptismal promises, Fr. Alfred Pinto asked the 12 communicants, ” Do you all believe in God, the Father Almighty; in Jesus Christ; in Holy Spirit; in the Holy Catholic Church; in the communion of Saints; in the forgiveness of sins; in the resurrection of the body and the life everlasting?” And the 12 communicants joyfully replied together, ” We do.” And at that very moment I wished and prayed that these kids may keep up with their promises and beliefs when they grow up.

Twin Sisters Miss Laniya Pearl Thomas & Taniya Pearl Thomas with parents- P A Thomas and Ms Libina Thomas

In his homily, Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes said, “Today, all you beautiful children dressed in white have come here to accept Jesus into your hearts for the First time-it is a time of celebration and a memorable day in your lives. Here is my first question to you all-Are you excited and happy to receive Jesus for the first time? ” And the 12 children loudly said ”YES “! “My second question- How is Jesus coming into your heart? The answer is through Bread (Communion) and Wine. Next question- Why is Jesus as flesh and blood coming into our/your lives? The answer is- To keep our lives active and lively, and without Jesus’ presence in your lives, you are actually not living. Next question- After receiving Jesus for the First time, what’s next for you all ? The answer is-You need to talk to Jesus, Praise him and Accept him as your saviour, and keep loving Him forever. For you children today is a celebration of meeting Jesus for the First time, and it is also a celebration of FAITH. As of today you should all follow the teachings of Jesus, follow your Catholic faith, Respect your parents, priests, elders and others, and continue to say Ï LOVE YOU JESUS FOREVER” added Fr Fernandes.

The first Holy Communion is without question a time of great joy. It was truly a joyful moment for these 12 children to receive Holy Communion and for them to feel that they are also part of the Church- and many were aware that what they are receiving is the Body of Christ and what they are doing is truly sacred and divine. Hence, their parents, God-parents, relatives and friends were very happy too. The children smiled exuberantly upon reception of their First Holy Communion. At Communion time, the children received the Communion by mouth, with one or both parents or guardians watching from behind. Later they were gifted with a rosary, Picture of Mother Mary, and a prayer book by the parish priest.

These days the celebration to mark Child’s First Holy Communion is bigger than a wedding reception, with glitz and glamour. On this day, children receive Gifts of a religious nature, such as Bibles, children’s or teenager’s daily devotional books, rosaries, prayer books, religious statues, icons, and holy cards. Monetary gifts are also common. Many families have formal professional photographs taken in addition to candid snapshots in order to commemorate the event. Some churches arrange for a professional photographer after the ceremony, which was done at Rosario Cathedral.

Following the ceremony, Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean interacted with a few communicants- and it was a fun time listening to what these angels have tos ay about receiving their First Holy Communion. For many it was a “happy” day because they wore white outfits, recited promises to God and ate the “round white thing” their teachers call “the bread of life.” Miss Vivela Danett Serrao, daughter of Vinay A F Serrao (Engineer at MRPL), and Ms Dulcine (Sequeira) Serrao, (lecturer in Chemistry at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru), best describes how she felt on First Communion day, “because it reflects joy. “I am happy because it was the first time I received Jesus in the form of bread and wine” My mother is like Jesus” because she is “loving.” My mother “makes food for us,” including some of my favourites. I received Jesus so I can be “good, kind and blessed always,” like my parents” added Vivela.

Master Alister Sherwin D’Almeida, son of Ashwin Benedict D’Almeida (Office Manager at Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society (MJES)/St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru) and Ms Sandra Saritha (D’souza) D’Almeida (Office Clerk at st Aloysius Higher Primary School, Mangaluru) said “White stands for purity, and I want my heart to be clean when I welcome Jesus. I want to grow up as a God fearing Catholic and remain a good Catholic for the rest of my life. I want to be like my parents who are very devoted, and make me follow the teachings of Jesus all the time” One communicant said “That round thing, the bread of life, melted when it touched my tongue, the host “tasted like Kellogg Cereal, while a tiny girl said the Communion tasted “like bread.”

” How was your First Communion?” ” It was Chappe (tasteless) Uncle, but I enjoyed it” replied a 10-year-old . Ha! I guess the kid might have taken my query in a different way. The best part of my interaction was meeting twin sisters, who received the First Communion. Miss Laniya Pearl Thomas and Miss Taniya Pearl Thomas, daughters of P A Thomas (Employed in fishing Industry) and Ms Libina Thomas (Homemaker) said “Our parents helped us know more about First Communion. Daddy told us to forget all our sins and not to tell lies — just do good things. Mommy and daddy prepared us, and they told us “Just be like Jesus” and that’s what we did receiving Jesus, and we promised to be good Catholic girls”.

Ms Rita D’souza, the Catechism teacher and liturgical facilitator, explained that First Communion day climaxed months of catechesis at the school in an effort that involved parents, guardians and families. Ms Rita believes it is important to engage parents and guardians in forming their children. Now that the children received their First Holy Communion, it’s the duty of the parents to see that these communicants follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, and practice their faith seriously, and not ignore it. But these days we see First Communion celebrations have become very glamorous and extravagant –seems like a wedding celebration. The innocent child doesn’t know what’s going on with such a big celebration- he/she is all shy and nervous facing the gathering. Oh well! These glamorous shows, and all that hoopla –that’s okay with me. But the parents should not forget the actual reason for the Holy Communion after these celebrations.

Parents need to be behind their kids, educate their kids the values of Catholic faith and it’s teachings, also make sure that their kids attend church, especially Sunday mass ( and not allow them to stay at home and watch cartoons on TV or play video games), teach them to pray and say the Rosary every night, and teach them to respect their elders, their teachers, their parish priests and nuns. Because these kids are the future pillars of Catholic kingdom –let us not allow these kids to abandon their Catholic faith and their church. Parents, your responsibility to educate your children about the importance of Catholic history and faith will play an important role in your child’s future. Thank you for understanding me!

Just to find out how the children felt about the First Communion ceremony, I asked one of the communicants while he was coming out of the church . Anyways, finally my message to these adorable 12 communicants who received Jesus for the first time at Rosario Cathedral, :” Please don’t grow up to be just namesake Catholics. Grow up to be the real God-fearing Catholics believing in the churches teachings and values. Attend church services and say your rosary daily. Believe in your Catholic faith. Be proud to profess it in Christ Jesus our Lord. May God bless you all.”

Team Mangalorean congratulates the 12 Angels who received the First Holy Communion, and pray that they become graceful, and Godly young children. Just as they are blessed with God’s love today, their family is also blessed by them every day. May Heaven’s blessings shine down on them after taking part in the bread of life and the cup of eternal salvation for the first time today, and carry the Lord’s blessings and love with them forever.

The names of 12 Communicants are :

Danica Helisha D’souza– D/o Don Lathish D’souza & Hemal Canida D’souza

Sherwin Vijay Fernandes- S/o Wilson Fernandes & Ms Sharmin D’Costa

Vivela Danett Serrao-D/o Vinay A F Serrao & Ms Dulcin Sequeira

Ryan A J Rego- S/o Francis J P Rego & Ms Olive Nora Rego

Laniya Pearl Thomas & Taniya Pearl Thomas-Daughters of P A Thomas & Ms Libina Thomas

Shawnel Denzil D’Souza-S/o Stephen D’souza 7 Ms Philomena D’souza

Alister Sherwin D’Almeida- S/o Ashwin D’Almeida & Sandra Saritha D’Souza

Meldon Lawrence D’Souza- S/o Maxim D’Souza & Ms Diana D’souza

Vishal Melson D’Souza- S/o Vincent D’souza & Ms Mable D’souza

Canute Arnold Rodrigues- S/o Leo Ronald Rodrigues & Ms Saritha Priya Rodrigues

Arvin Shon Paiva S/o Dustin Arun Paiva & Ms Shalini Paiva