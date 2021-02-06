Spread the love



















12-year-old Tanushree Pithrody creates new Golden Book of World record in backward body skips

Udupi: A 12-year-old, class 7th student Tanushree Pithrody created a new record for the most backward body skips in a minute. She achieved 55 backward body skips at the St Cecily’s school auditorium here on February 6.

Tanushree Pithrody is studying in 7th standard at the St Cecily’s School. On Saturday, February 6 she created a new record to put her name in the Golden Book of World Records. This is her sixth such record – five of them in the Golden Book of World Records and one of them in the prized Guinness Book.

Vaishnav Manish, adjudicator, Golden Book of World Records presented the provisional certificate to Tanushree.

Speaking to media persons, Tanushree said, “I am very happy with the new record today. Initially, I could achieve 20 such backward skips. With practice, I was able to increase the number and had touched up to 50 backward skips at home. The 55 that I achieved today is very satisfying”.

Tanushree’s father Uday Kumar said, “It is her constant effort that has helped her increase the number of backward skips and set a new record in a category that until now did not exist in the Golden Book of World Records”.

Earlier records Tanusree had achieved include, the record for fastest 100 metres’ Chakrasana race by a female; most forward rolls with Dhanurasana yoga pose in 1 minute; fastest 100 forward rolls with Dhanurasana yoga pose and most full-body revolutions maintaining a chest stand position. The last of these records mentioned above is in the Guinness Book.



