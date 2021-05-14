Spread the love



















1215 Persons Test Positive and 3 Die of COVID-19 in DK on May 14

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 1215 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 3 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 14.

Meanwhile, 881 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 61,570 positive cases have been reported in the district and 805 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 12,900 active cases in the district.