1220 Persons Test Positive And 3 Die Of COVID-19 In Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 1220 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 3 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 14.

Among the new cases, 472 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 540 from Kundapur taluk, 205 from Karkala Taluk and 3 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 44848 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 706 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery on May 14.

So far 44848 positive cases have been reported in the district and 254 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 7619 active cases in the district.



