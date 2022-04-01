123 members Donate Blood as part of MRPL Annual Day

Mangaluru: A mega blood donation drive was organised at MRPL as part of its annual Day Celebration. MRPL also celebrates 25 Years of Crude oil Processing this year. Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery, and Rajeev Kushwah ITS, CVO MRPL, were present on occasion.

Sanjay Varma commended the employees for the enthusiastic and meaningful celebration of the annual day through such a noble gesture. Shri Kushwah said that “For the last 25 years, MRPL has served the nation through many economic and social initiatives, and this blood donation drive is a symbol of its service as an organisation.”

The drive was organised in association with Wenlock Govt. District Hospital, Mangalore. Dr Sharath, Blood Bank Officer, was present at the venue. Dr Sudhesh Shastry, who has donated blood more than 150 times, inaugurated the event. He was appreciated by Team MRPL for his inspirational achievement.

Totally 123 members, including MRPL Employees, family members, secondary workforce and CISF, apart from a few members of the general public, participated in the drive.