125 Graduate at the 32nd Graduation Ceremony of FMHMC held in a Glittering & Glamorous Ceremony

125 Graduate at the 32nd Graduation Ceremony of Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College (FMHMC)-Deralakatte, Mangaluru held glittering and glamorous ceremony at Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words fit for these 125 graduates of Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), Deralakatte in the outskirts of Mangaluru, who graduated on 14 May 2022 in a glittering and glamorous ceremony at the Father Muller Convention Centre- are now ready to lead the community as responsible and dedicated Homeopathic doctors, to care for the patients who depend on them, in times of ‘Woe and Weal’ to ‘Comfort and Heal’.

“The world’s big things can only be done by paying attention to their humble beginnings” was the quote which was the background for this year’s grandeur graduation ceremony. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. 125 graduates all dressed to thrill in their graduation gowns, and who were about to receive their certificates and medal were all beaming with smiles and pride as they were ready to enter the hall for the big celebrations, amidst their teachers, parents and college-mates.

“Graduation is only a concept. In real life every day you graduate. Graduation is a process that goes on until the last day of your life. If you can grasp that, you’ll make a difference” had said Arie Pencovici. A graduation ceremony is a pageant celebrating the transition from student to graduate and marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their life. And now as these graduates look forward to serving the community, they will be of great asset to the needy patients who are anticipating their dedicated and professional services. A star is formed out of a cloud of cool, dense molecular gas. In order for it to become a potential star, the cloud needs to collapse and increase its density. But from all that pressure, their dazzling brilliance never fails to stand out and shine across unimaginable distances for myriads of years. These 125 graduates resemble that of a Star-who have now graduated with pride and dignity, but, full of gratefulness. However, this journey brought about many challenges, like decisions to be made and feelings to be nurtured.

The 32nd Graduation Ceremony of FMHMC was initiated with the grandiose procession of graduates accompanied by the band and salutation with the guard of honour at the entrance of the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady. The President of the programme Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI, The Chief Guest Dr M. Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, Guest of Honour Dr K.R. Janardanan Nair, President, Medical Assessment and Rating Board, National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi, Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Asst. Administrator Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Vice Principal Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital Dr Girish Navada U.K., Convenor of Graduation Ceremony 2022 Dr Ranjan C. Britto, were offered a solemn welcome with traditional Poornakumbha.

The formal programme commenced by invoking the blessings of the almighty through a prayer song by the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College. The august gathering was welcomed by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and was briefed about the health care services provided by Father Muller Charitable Institutions with the motto of ‘Heal and Comfort’ for the past 142 years. He also highlighted the services rendered by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College from the time of its inception in the year 1985 and mentioned that it is the only Homoeopathic Medical College under Rajiv Gandhi Universities of Health Sciences to be accredited by NAAC accreditation with an ‘A’ grade.

Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC presented a descriptive Annual report of the activities of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital for the academic year 2021-2022. Graduands were honoured and certificates were conferred by the Guest of Honour, Dr K.R. Janardanan Nair and Chief Guest Dr M. Mohan Alva, which was followed by the administration of the oath led by Principal, Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran. A total of 99 BHMS students graduated on this occasion and 26 Post Graduates were awarded their MD(Hom) degree. These graduates celebrated their achievements, and have committed to and succeeded in completing one of the most challenging modes of studying. They have all brought immense joy to their Alma mater, and most of all, to their teachers and especially, their parents. Congratulations, Graduates! A large audience consisting of graduates, postgraduates, staff, parents, and guests witnessed these celebrations in the Father Muller Convention Centre with the aid of two giant LED screens.

Chief Guest Dr M. Mohan Alva, in his Graduation message, congratulated the graduates for completing their course from such a prestigious Institute. He urged the students to inculcate values such as empathy and compassion along with the degree bestowed today and to remember the Homoeopathic Physician’s oath forever. On behalf of the graduates, Dr Ria Grace Devasia expressed her gratitude to the Institutions. The Guest of Honour Dr K.R. Janardanan Nair in his message insisted the Graduates to understand and learn the skill of individualisation which is the key concept of Homoeopathy and motivated the budding Homoeopaths to focus on Research, which is the need of the hour. He also highlighted the functioning and importance of the National Commission for Homoeopathy.

Bishop of Mangalore Diocese & President of FMCI honoured 8 UG rank holders and 9 PG rank holders declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for the Overall BHMS examinations conducted from September 2017 to July 2021 and M.D.(Hom) examination held in July 2020 and November 2021. In total Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College has secured term wise 31 Ranks in 1 st year to 4th-year BHMS and subject wise 127 Ranks with the tally of 166 Ranks. Dr Gayatri Krovvidi, M.D.(Hom. Pharmacy) was honoured and presented with a memento for receiving the M.D. Scholarship 2021-22 by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) for ‘Quality M.D. Dissertations in Homoeopathy’.

Dr Dania P. Johnson (2015-16 Batch) was also honoured for securing Gold Medal declared by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka for the Highest aggregate marks in B.H.M.S. examinations held from September 2016 to February 2020. Dr Sumod Jacob Solomon Award’ sponsored by the 6th Batch of Mullerians for the Best Outgoing Postgraduate student of the 2018-19 batch was awarded to Dr Ancy George. Father Muller Charitable Institutions President’s Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Undergraduate student B.H.M.S. – 2016-17 Batch was awarded to Dr Cimna Thasneem T.A.

Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese in his presidential address congratulated the Graduated Doctors and appreciated the achievements of students. He insisted the budding Homoeopaths treat all the patients with utmost love and care. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC & H proposed the vote of thanks. The Graduation Ceremony concluded with the institution anthem and recession of the graduates and dignitaries. Dr Reshel Noronha and Dr Skandan S. Kumar compeered the graduation ceremony. Prior to the formal Graduation ceremony held in the evening, a Thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration was offered by Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions at Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Deralakatte at 6.30 a.m. on the same day which was attended by Graduates, their parents and staff.

In conclusion, as you prepare to launch into the real world beyond college, let me take a moment to congratulate each and every one of you. No matter what your circumstances in life — where you live, the family you were born into, what happened to you as a young child or a college student that was beyond your control, now is the time to step forward into your own true self and begin the chapter of life that is truly yours for the making.” Your beliefs become your thoughts, Your thoughts become your words, Your words become your actions, Your actions become your habits, Your habits become your values, Your values become your destiny.”, so go and move into the society and follow these words of Mahatma Gandhi, and be good professionals in your respected fields and serve the patients with dedication and sincerity and bring joy and smiles on their faces.

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to challenge the world. Hope your dreams take you to the corners of your smiles, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known”- Congratulations, Graduates and Success galore!