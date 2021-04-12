Spread the love



















125 Home Guards as ‘Marshals’ Deployed in DK to Educate People on Prevention of Covid-19



Mangaluru : Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in association with DK District Administration has deployed nearly 125 Home Guards as ‘Marshals’ who will accompany other officials to crack down on those violating Covid-19 protocols, and also educate the general public on strictly following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. Though the penalties will be levied by marshals, they will also help in creating awareness of the deadly Coronavirus.

In the City as many as 50 marshals have been deployed by the district administration in all the 60 wards of Mangaluru City Corporation,who will sensitize people in preventing the spread of the pandemic by taking precautionary measures like the use of masks, sanitizers and maintaining hygiene. Along with the marshals MCC officials will accompany them, but the marshals are not authorised to impose fines, however, if necessary or in case violations Covid-19 preventive norms, fine will be slapped against the violators by the MCC officials, it is learnt.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, District Home Guards Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontar said, “To effectively implement the Covid-19 guidelines, nearly 125 home Guards are deployed as Marshals to implement Covid appropriate behaviour. This comprises 60 Wards in MCC, 10 each in Ullal and Puttur limits, 45 in Bantwal, Moodbidri , Someshwara TMC, Kotekar, Mulky, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia and Kadaba Town panchayats. As on Saturday April 10, the district had reported 137 fresh coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 36,652. Out of these, 965 cases are currently active. A total of 6,59,029 samples have been tested. Out of which 6,23,377 are negative. As many as 41 people were discharged on Saturday, A total of 743 deaths have occurred so far. So it is advisable that people should take precautions like wearing masks, following social distance, and not wait for marshal’s to educate them. People should use their common sense for their own safety, and take this issue seriously”

It is learnt that over 44,409 mask violations have been reported in the Dakshina Kannada district and Rs 46,15,730 in fines has been collected by the authorities so far. In the meantime, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, speaking to the media, had said that if the number of COVID-19 cases does not come down in a week’s time, he will consider imposing lockdown or any other measures required. Karnataka has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, as the state recorded 10,250 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 7,584 cases in Bengaluru.

“Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, we have already implemented night curfew in several districts. If the other districts also report more cases during the week, the government will think of similar measures there too. We will wait for another week. If the situation is not under control, we will think of imposing curfews or other measures required to handle the situation,” said BS Yediyurappa. When a curfew is imposed, the government and police can restrict movement and not allow even essential services like ATMs, grocery stores etc. Only emergency services like hospitals will be allowed to function.

Continuing to place the onus on maintaining safety measures, Yediyurappa urged the people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. “If people wear masks, continue to sanitize their hands and maintain distance in public, only then will it be manageable. At this time, I believe that we can control the spread of the coronavirus infection. We are testing 1 lakh samples every day and I request all the opposition leaders to help us with it. As for the election, we will have to make sure everyone wears masks and follows the protocols and conduct the polls,” he added. The government has said that the jump in cases was linked to the increased testing numbers in the state going up from 98,000 to 1.32 lakh on Sunday. The positivity rate also increased from 7.04% on Saturday to 7.72% on Sunday. Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of the overall number of people tested.