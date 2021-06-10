Spread the love



















125-year-old man takes jab in Varanasi

Varanasi: Setting aside all vaccine hesitancy talks, a 125-year-old man had got himself inoculated against Covid-19 in Varanasi.

The man Swami Shivanand reached a vaccine centre in Durga Kund on Wednesday and left the medical staff stunned into silence when he presented his Aadhaar card.

His date of birth on the Aadhar card is mentioned as August 8, 1896, which makes him 125-year-old.

The medical staff showed some hesitancy but Shivanand had none. He insisted on getting the jab and finally got one.

A resident of Kabir Nagar colony in Bhelupur area, Shivanand had reached the vaccine centre alone to get the jab.

He waited for the mandatory half hour at the centre and the went home.

Shivanand told reporters that the reason for his longevity is ‘simple food and regular life’.

“I wake up at 3 am and go to the Ganga River for a bath. Then I do Yoga. I eat very simple food with little or no oil and spices. I come from a very poor family and till date, I never had a full diet.I eat only half of my appetite. It keeps reminding me of my humble background,” he said.

Shivanand does all his work on his own and does not take help from any family member.

He is now looking forward to taking the second dose of the vaccine next month.

