125 Years Jubilee of St Anthony Ashram Jeppu Concludes with Patron’s Annual Feast

Mangaluru: The annual feast of St Anthony of Padua was celebrated with pomp and glory on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St Anthony Ashram in the morning and at St Anthony Shrine, Milagres Church, Mangaluru in the evening. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore celebrated the solemn Eucharist and concluded the Post Centenary Silver Jubilee celebrations of St Anthony’s Charitable Institutions.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha in his homily said, “St Anthony of Padua is an ardent preacher of the Word of God and model for all of us to proclaim the same Word of God to others. Bishop said that through the Word of God, he drew many souls to Jesus. By proclaiming the Word of God through his words and deeds, he brought life and hope to the distressed ones. “We are called to proclaim the Word of God zealously and willingly to the suffering brethren in the society where there is hatred, violence and injustice. Let the Word of God inspire us to bring meaning and solace to the suffering souls.” added the Bishop.

The Concluding celebrations of the Post Centenary Silver Jubilee of St Anthony’s Charitable Institutions coincided with the annual mass. After the mass, the bishop closed the Post Centenary Silver Jubilee year by lighting off the Jubilee logo. St Anthony’s Bread (Bun) was blessed by the bishop and was distributed among the devotees. Around a thousand and more devotees were present for the Eucharistic celebration. The choir members of the Late Fr Charles Vas (SVD) Memorial Choir Group, Mangaluru felicitated the signing in the mass and joined the thanksgiving.

Masses were offered throughout the day for the laity. Msgr Rev. Maxim Noronha, Vicar General celebrated mass at 6:00 a.m. at the Ashram. Most Rev. Dr Ignatius D’ souza, bishop of Bareilly celebrated the solemn festive mass at 11.00 am at St Anthony Ashram Jeppu. Hundreds of devotees participated in the mass and prayed for their intentions. A new book on St Anthony of Padua, written and published by Fr Francis D’ souza (Mukti Prakash) was released by Bishop Ignatius D’ souza. A special mass in Malayalam was arranged for the Malayali brethren at 4.30. pm at the Church of Our Lady of Milagres.

