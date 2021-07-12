Spread the love



















126 Persons Test Positive and 10 Die of COVID-19 in DK on July 12

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 126 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 10 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on July 12.

Meanwhile, 289 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 95,550 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1325 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 2002 active cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...