12th Edition of Alva’s Pragati-2022-the Largest Placement Drive on 14 & 15 October

Mangaluru: Briefing the reporters during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press club, Dr M Mohan alva-the Chairman of Alva’s Educational Institutions, Moodabidri said, ” Alva’s Pragati organized by Alva’s Education Foundation will be held on October 14 & 15, 2022 at Alva’s Vidyagiri Campus in Moodubidire. The inauguration of Alva’s Pragati 2022 will be held on October 14 at Vidyagiri at 9.30 AM by, Karnataka BJP State President and Dakshina Kannada MP, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mulki- Moodubidire Legislator UmanathKotian will preside over the program and all the elected legislators of Dakshina Kannada will be present on the occasion”.

Dr Alva further said, ” Alva’s Pragati offers large number of openings for Graduates and Post Graduates in various streams such as Medical and Para-Medical, Engineering, Arts, Commerce & Management, Basic Sciences, Nursing, ITI, Diploma, Skilled Manpower with PUC & SSLC and other qualifications.

Major Highlights of Alva’s Pragati 2022 are :

Ø Alva’s Pragati 2022 registered 200+ premium companies and offering whooping 12518 job openings

Ø Gulf companies like Expertise &BrainOBrain are hiring graduates from various streams

Ø Over 35 companies offering 200 jobs for core Mechanical and Electrical & Electronics Engineering graduates and prominent companies from this sector like Ace Designers Limited, Ace Manufacturing Systems Limited, Volvo CE India Pvt Ltd, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering-Aerospace & Defense, Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, SwitchGear and so on are participating. This year more than 2500 requirements are offered in the manufacturing sector.

Ø Over 1000+ opportunities for Diploma and ITI students in various sectors and manufacturing sector would be the core focus.

Ø Informatica and Netmeds offering CTC 9LPA and 8LPA packages respectively for freshers and experienced candidates from IT sector

Ø Codecraft, Winman and many more IT companies will be offering 200+ core IT jobs. Lekha Wireless is hiring core electronic engineers.

Ø Accenture is looking for diversity profiles (female only) with BE, MTech and MCA qualifications

Ø Amazon, Diya Systems, Sagility, Genisys and other prominent companies offering 2000+ Information Technology Enabled Services(ITES) jobs for degree and engineering students

Ø Over 17 prominent hospitals of the country offering 1073 openings for nursing, paramedical and other degree graduates

Ø Major openings for Nurses, Doctors, Physiotherapists, Lab Technicians, Therapists, Accountants and Front Office Staffs at hospitals like Fortis, Narayana Hrudalaya, Manipal Group of Health Care, Sparsh Group of Health Care, and AJ Hospitals

Ø Zuventus HealthCare Ltd, RL Fine Chem, Bio Plus, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd and Med Organic India Pvt Ltd and other three leading pharma companies offering around 303 job openings for BSc, MSc, Bpharm, Mpharm and other degree graduates.

Ø Reliance Retail, Life Style International, Trent Hypermarket and other 40+ sales companies offering 2014 job openings for the qualification of degree, diploma, ITI and PUC

Ø As many as 2300 job opportunities in Banking Financial Services and Insurance( BFSI) sector with the CTC ranging from 2.5 to 8 LPA

Ø Reputed companies like Ujjivan Finance, Kotak Bank, AXIS, HDFC, PAYTM etc. are hiring candidates from Broking, Finance, Wealth Management, Insurance, Banks and Microfinance sectors

Ø Commerce, Science and Arts graduates having more than 5000 opportunities in various sectors.

Ø Ocean Pearl, Taj Sat Air Catering, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Manipal, The Avatar Hotel, Gold Finch Group of Hotels, McDonald’s and four other prominent hotels looking for BHM and other degree Graduates

Ø More than 500 openings for MBA and around 200 openings for MCom in many private banks and multinational companies.

Ø Extramarks Education, Intellipaat Software Solutions, CollegeDekho, Deshpande Organization and Goan Institute of Cochin are hiring graduates from educational sector

Ø Agrima Roof & Facade System, NorthernSky Properties Pvt ltd, Streacon- companies looking for fresher and experienced civil engineering candidates

Ø Ramco Cements is hiring for profiles like Paramedical Officers, Chemist Trainee, HR Trainee, Engineer Trainee, Accounts Trainee, Sales Officer with qualification of BSc Nursing, Civil Diploma,MBA, MSW and Engineering

Ø Network related IT job openings are available for Engineering and diploma candidates

Ø Experienced candidates having multiple job openings at Alva’s Pragati

Ø Over 87 HR profile job openings available for MSW, MHRD and MBA graduates

To participate and avail preparation materials for Alva’s Pragati, candidates are compulsorily do an online registration”. .

” Please refer to www.alvaspragati.com for complete details of Alva’s Pragati 2022. Registration is open for all candidates for both the days of Alva’s Pragati 2022. Accommodation will be arranged for outstation candidates from 13 October onwards” added Dr Mohan Alva. Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee, AEF, Moodubidire; Sushanth Anil Lobo, Head-Training and Placements, Alva’s Education Foundation; and Prasad Shetty, Media Coordinator, Alva’s Pragati were present on the dais during the press meet.

For more information, contact:

9008907716 / 9663190590 / 7975223865 / 9741440490

Free Registration for candidates at: http://alvaspragati.com/ CandidateRegistrationPage

Note: Compulsory online registration for all the candidates except ITI, PUC, SSLC and below

For registration and details of companies participating/profiles offered at Alva’s Pragati 2022 visit: www.alvaspragati.com

Email: placement.alvas@gmail.com Website: www.alvaspragati.com

