12th edition of Alva’s Pragati to be held on 14 & 15, October 2022 at Alva’s Vidyagiri Campus, Moodbidri

Moodbidri: Alva’s Pragati which started in 2007 always stood by the objective of bringing in a wide variety of job opportunities to candidates and also showcasing the large talent pool, especially from rural and unprivileged sections.

This year, we are pleased to inform you that the responses of hiring companies have been overwhelmingly positive. The mega job fair- Alva’s Pragati is a CSR activity of Alva’s Education Foundation and it is absolutely free of cost for Job aspirants and participating companies alike.

Pragati 2022 features the participation of top recruiters representing major sectors such as BFSI, IT, ITes, Manufacturing, Sales and Retail, Hospitality, Telecommunication, Health, Media, Construction, Education and NGO. These sectors offer a large number of openings for Graduates and Post Graduates in various streams such as Medical and Para-Medical, Engineering, Arts, Commerce & Management, Basic Sciences, Nursing, ITI, Diploma, Skilled Manpower with PUC & SSLC and other qualifications.

The participating companies’ details will be updated on a real-time basis at www.alvaspragati.com. and candidates are insisted to visit the site at regular intervals. Online registration is compulsory for job aspirants to streamline and digitize the entire recruitment/selection process. The dedicated site for compulsory and free online registration for candidates is http://alvaspragati.com/CandidateRegistration. Moreover, the expert team of Alva’s will be providing Orientation to students in various places regarding the job description and scope of the Job.

Highlights of Alva’s Pragati 2022:

-So far 110 companies have registered and additionally, 96 companies have confirmed their participation, in total, more than 200 companies are expected to take part in the job fair.

– Reputed banks such as ICICI, AXIS, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have confirmed their participation and promised to offer multiple openings for Graduates and Postgraduates.

-IT recruiters such as Amazon, Netmeds, Avin Systems, Medpac Systems and a few other major IT companies have confirmed their participation.

– Mangalore-based IT companies like Codecraft Technologies, Winman Software, Diya systems, Advaitha Systems and so on have given confirmation.

-Manufacturing sector featuring Ace Manufacturing, Sansera Engineering Limited, Stumpp Schuele & Somappa springs Pvt. Ltd, Switchgear & Control Technics Private Limited, Orient Bell Ltd, and so on, have more than 100 job openings this year for BE Mechanical Engineering candidates.

-Gulf Multinational company Expertise has confirmed their hiring for Mechanical Engineers.

-Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited, Honda, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Tafe, Harita Fehrer Limited, Toyota Tsusho Steel Service India Pvt Ltd, AO Smith India Water Products Private Limited and many more are hiring ITIs. & Diplomas.

-Companies from the Mysore region include Kaynes Technology, Würth Elektronik, TVS Motors, Sundaram Auto Components Ltd., Harita Fehrer Limited, and a few others have confirmed participation.

-Manufacturing sector offers numerous accounting jobs for BCom holders and degree graduates are in demand for almost all sectors.

-Prominent hospitals hiring candidates with Nursing, Pharma, BNYS, and BPT qualifications include Narayana Hrudhayala Speciality Hospital, Fortis Hospitals Limited, Narayana Health Care, Indiana Hospital and Heart Institute, KMC Hospitals, Manipal Hospital, Goa, Akhila Soukhya Health Care Pvt Limited, Sparsh Hospitals, Sukhino Health Care Solutions Pvt. Ltd and a few others.

-Nursing aspirants have multiple job prospects in this edition of Pragati.

-Prominent companies that will hire graduates and postgraduates include Big Basket, Trent Hyper Market, Cafe Coffee Day, Maniranjan Diesel Sales and Service Limited.

-Automobile Showrooms like Mahindra, Mandovi Motors, Auto-Matrix, Tirumala Motors, and so on have confirmed their participation to hire diploma and degree graduates.

-Extramarks, Desphpande Foundation, Goan Institute of Cochin are hiring graduates and postgraduates from educational sectors.

-Construction and Cement Companies are hiring civil engineering graduates and diploma candidates with fresher and experienced profiles

Special Note:

-Accommodation will be arranged for outstation candidates from 13th October onwards.

-Special Bus facility will be provided for ITI and Nursing candidates.

For more information, contact:

9008907716 /9663190590 / 7975223865 / 9741440490

Note: Compulsory online registration for all the candidates except ITI, PUC, SSLC and below.

Companies can contact for details and registration – 8971250414

For registration and details of companies participating/profiles offered at Alva’s Pragati 2022 visit: www.alvaspragati.com

Documents to carry while attending ‘Alva’s Pragati-2022’ Job fair:

1. 5-10 Passport Size photos along with Updated resumes of the candidate.

2. All marks cards attested (Xerox copies only).

3. Participants are requested to be present at the Vidyagiri campus, Moodbidri on 14, 2022, at 08:00 AM.

4. Online registration Number/ID.

Attendees at the press meet:

1. Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee, AEF, Moodbidri

2. Sushanth Anil Lobo, Head-Training and Placements, AEF, Moodbidri

3. Dr Padmanabh, PRO, AEF, Moodbidri

4. Prasad Shetty, Coordinator, Dept of PG Studies in Journalism

