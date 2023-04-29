12th Edition of National CME ‘SCIENTIA 2023’ Inaugurated at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The 12th edition of the National CME SCIENTIA (2023) of the Department of Medical Laboratory Technology of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences was inaugurated at the Decennial Memorial Hall at the Father Muller Kankanady Campus, here on April 29.

The chief guest for the day Dr Sujay Prasad, Consultant Pathologist, Anand Diagnostic Laboratory Bangalore explained how learning happens when questions are asked and he going as a speaker has increased thus his knowledge. He furthered by saying, information is raw data, understanding the raw data is knowledge, and applying thus the knowledge in daily life gains wisdom. Thus apply the same and experience the knowledge. He also emphasized the difference between training and knowledge, training being what you do and how you do it, while education is to understand why you do it and how. He was delighted to see the huge delegate gathering for the CME and praised the organizers for their efforts.

Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC, preside over the inaugural giving a thoughtful message to the audience. He specially welcomed the first-time delegates to Father Muller and Mangalore. He essayed a story of a woodcutter being employed on his physique could to chop off the wood. He began well at the beginning of the day while at the end of the day, his output reduced. This was due to his forgetting to sharpen his axe. Thus sharpening one’s mind with updated knowledge was of utmost importance. He said that the most frequently asked question by him during an interview is ‘What is the book you read and last book that you have read?’, this shows the vibrancy and resourcefulness of the individual.

The 2-day event began on 28 April 2023 with the quiz competition rounds on the latest Medical Tech and topics from all subjects of Medical Laboratory Technology will be included such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Pathology, Blood Bank and laboratory quality management.

The CME is designed as an update on various fields of clinical laboratory medicine with speakers representing a wide array of experts in their field.

Interesting topics like LEAN MANAGEMENT, OVERVIEW OF QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, INSTRUMENT PROCUREMENT AND VALIDATION and CHEMICAL SAFETY IN THE LABORATORY were to be spoken upon by eminent personalities in the field.

Dr Hilda Fernandes Principal FMCOAHS, Mr Omkareshwar Patil Organizing Secretary, Dr Nisha J Marla Organizing Chairperson and the Faculty and staff of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences have tirelessly worked on the event to make it even more of a delight to the delegates who will shortly be the Laboratory technicians. Members of the Management Committee and Heads of various departments were present for the inaugural.

Jessica Jerald Serrao and Gopika SS Nair, Students of the first year BSc MLT compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...