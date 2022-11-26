12th GBM of Mulageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike at Don Bosco Hall on 27th Nov



Mangaluru: The 12th General Body Meeting will be held on Sunday 27th November 2022 at 10 am at Don Bosco Hall, Balmatta Road, Mangaluru organized by Mulageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike.

The Vedike has been fighting for the abolition of the Mulageni Tenancy System in the Coastal District of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District.

We request you all to come and join in the meeting in large numbers and make it a successful one.