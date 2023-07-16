13-day-old baby attacked by monkey in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: July 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 13-day-old baby was attacked by a monkey in Chitradurga district of Karnataka on Sunday.

The condition of the baby, who has been admitted at a hospital, is said to be serious.

The incident is reported from Torekolammanahalli village in Challakere taluk. The baby born to Manjula and Siddesh couple has suffered injuries in head and forehead. The monkey came into the house and attacked the baby.

The mother immediately rushed and shooed away the monkey. Immediately, the baby was taken to the district hospital of Chitradurga. The villagers have stated that the monkey had come to the village a week ago and demanded that the authorities must catch it before it attacks more people.

