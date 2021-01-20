Spread the love



















13 dead, many injured in Bengal accident, PM expresses grief

Jalpaiguri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the road accident in Dhupguri town of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal that killed 13 people and left over a dozen injured.

All the injured in the accident are being treated in hospital.

Police said that a vehicle collided head-on with a boulder-loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided with the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on the vehicles. In all, four vehicles were damaged.

Taking note of the tragic incident, the Prime Minister took to Twitter, saying “the road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”

Local villagers along with police officials assisted in rescuing the injured from the spot and took them to hospital.

Police said that the accident happened due to low visibility and that the driver of the truck has survived and has been taken into custody for negligent driving.