13 Die of COVID-19 and 538 Persons Test Positive in DK on June 23

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 538 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 13 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 23.

Meanwhile, 535 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 90,161 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1093 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,810 active cases in the district.

