13-year-old Boy Commits Suicide by Hanging from Tree in Suratkal

Mangaluru: A 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree at Kuthethoor, Suratkal here on January 13.

The deceased has been identified as Harshith (13) from Bollaje, Krishnapur.

According to sources, on February 11, after school, Harshith went to his relative’s house in Kuthethoor, Suratkal. On February 13, between 5:30 to 6:00 am, Harshith committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the backyard of his relative’s house at Kuthethoor under the Suratkal police station limits.

Harshith was studying at the Chaitanya School, Bollaje. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered at the Suratkal police station and an investigation is on.

