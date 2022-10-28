13-year-old Girl Dies of Heart Attack in Kundapur

Kundapur: A 13-year-old girl died of a heart attack at Tallur here on October 27.

The deceased has been identified as Anushree from Tallur.

Anushree was the daughter of the DD of Kundapur Akshara Dasoha Scheme, Arun Kumar Shetty and Hakladi School teacher Bharati.

According to the family members, on October 27, while Anushree was studying she lost consciousness. She was rushed to the hospital but she breathed her last on the way.

Anushree was studying in 8th standard at Sri Siddhivinayaka Residential School, Hattiangadi. Anushree’s parents have donated her eyes to needy patients.

