Spread the love



















13-year-old girl’s body found in pit in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Six days after she went missing, the body of a 13-year-old girl was recovered from a pit in Bulandshahr district.

The family of the girl has claimed that she was kidnapped and raped, after which she was killed and her body was buried in a pit.

According to police, the girl, a resident of Siraura village, had gone to work on a field with her mother and sister on February 25. While working, she felt thirsty and went to a nearby home to ask for water.

When she did not return, the family started looking for her but could not find her. They even searched for her at the house near the field but only found a drunk youth there.

A missing person complaint was filed at the Anupshahar police station on February 28.

Since then, efforts were on to locate the girl but no clues to her whereabouts could be found.

On Tuesday, a local informed that someone had buried a body in a plot roughly 100 metres away from the field from where the girl had gone missing.

Following this, villagers gathered at the spot.

The villagers found a pit covered with fresh dirt in the yard of the house and informed the police that reached the spot.

The pit was dug up and the body of the missing girl was recovered. The body has now been sent for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the father of the girl has said that his daughter was raped by the drunk youth, who then killed her and buried her body.

According to him, his daughter had speech impairment and used to stammer while talking.

Bulandshahr SSP S K Singh said that two people lived in the house from where the body was recovered — a father-son duo. While the father has been arrested, the son is currently absconding.

Bulandshahr district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, who also visited the site when the body was dug out, said, “It seems to be a case of murder. Since the victim was a minor and a boy was seen at this house, sexual assault cannot be ruled out. The strictest possible action will be taken in the matter and efforts are on to arrest the boy at the earliest.”

He also said that financial aid will be extended to the family of the victim.