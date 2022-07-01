’13-year-old Madrassa Student Faked Story about Assault’- Top Cop



Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” Investigation into the case of assault on a 13-year-old madrassa student by bike-borne miscreants, turned out to be a case of attention seeking behaviour of the boy. The Surathkal police had intensified its investigation, after a class VIII student, also studying in a madrassa, claimed that he was allegedly attacked by bike-borne miscreants at 9.30 pm on Monday, The incident had led to tension in Surathkal, Krishnapura, Hosabettu and nearby areas. However, it was proved during the investigation, that the boy had torn his shirt using his pen, and the allegations of assault by two bike-borne miscreants was far from the truth”

“Considering the incident very seriously, our officials took up the investigation swiftly, and collected evidence, including circumstantial witnesses, and checked CCTV footage. Meanwhile, I and my team also interacted with the boy, in the presence of Child Welfare Committee representatives and a doctor. In fact, the boy has been facing learning difficulties, and he is not able to concentrate on studies. He is facing difficulties due to lack of close friends in school. He also feels ignored in class, because of his dark complexion and poor academic skills. Meanwhile, poverty at home too added to his woes, and his parents are worried over his future,” added the commissioner.

Top Cop further said, ” Circumstantial evidence proved that the boy had torn his shirt using his pen. We have convinced religious leaders and management of the madrassa, where the child was pursuing religious studies, about the case. We have explained to them in detail, as the incident had led to the spreading hate messages that could lead to communal tension,”.