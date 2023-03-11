13-year-old School girl Severely Injured after being Hit by Speeding Bus

Kaup: 13-year-old schoolgirl was severely injured after a private bus hit her at Kaup here on March 11.

The injured has been identified as Varshita Sherwegara (13), a class eight student of Mahadevi High School, Kaup.

According to the sources, on March 11, Varshita was on her way to school and was waiting to cross the road near the Mandara Hotel on National Highway 66 at Kaup. A speeding private bus, moving towards Mangaluru from Udupi hit her.

The girl was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital.

The Kaup police rushed to the spot and seized the bus. A case has been registered at the Kaup police station and an investigation is on.

