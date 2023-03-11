13-year-old School girl succumbs to Injuries after being Hit by Speeding Bus

Udupi: The 13-year-old schoolgirl who was severely injured after a private bus hit her at Kaup died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Saturday, March 11.

The deceased has been identified as Varshita Sherwegara (13), a class eight student of Mahadevi High School, Kaup.

According to sources, on March 11, Varshita was on her way to school. When she was waiting to cross the road near the Mandara Hotel on National Highway 66 at Kaup, a speeding private bus, moving towards Mangaluru from Udupi hit her.

Varshita was severely injured and rushed to the hospital.

The Kaup police visited the spot and seized the bus. A case has been registered at the Kaup police station and an investigation is on.

