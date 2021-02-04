Spread the love



















135 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland



Beijing: A total of 135 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report on Thursday.

There were 1,411 confirmed cases still being treated, including 49 in severe conditions, the report showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Wednesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,649 confirmed Covid-19 cases, among whom 83,602 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.