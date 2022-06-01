1375 Students of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School Happy to be Back at School
Mangaluru: After nearly two months of vacation, the 1375 students of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru are back again to start their academic year with great pleasure and zeal and as they continue in their academic pursuits, these words should ring rin their minds: I CAN! I WILL! I MUST! Yes, 1 June 2022 was a happy day for the students to be back at their school to be amidst their School Principal, Teachers, non-teaching staff and their classmates.
The new day started with a new belief, new strength, and endless possibilities, and to inspire everyone and illuminate the morning assembly, student Nicole of Class X A expressed the thought for the day saying “You don’t have to be GREAT to start, but you have to start to be GREAT! The meaning of the thought is- Unless you are willing to take a step outside of your comfort zone and take a step towards your GOAL, you will never reach anywhere. Even though the beginnings might be full of difficulties and failures, you have to WORK HARD and try to SUCCEED “!
St Aloysius Gonzaga School, the CBSE unit of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, is a progressive urban educational hub, established in the year 2012 and located in the heart of the city of Mangaluru with a magnificent building in the pristine campus of the 142-years-old St Aloysius Institutions. With its wonderful infrastructure and all modern amenities, St Aloysius Gonzaga School is now poised for an enviable growth in the field of education making itself the preferred choice for quality education, in shaping men and women for tomorrow.
A reflection of excellence blinds the eye as one enters the portals of this Institution. The school imparts value based education with amenities that facilitate and hone the all-round growth of the young students. The famed four C’s of the Jesuits, namely Competence, Conscience, Compassion and Commitment are etched into the hearts and minds of every child that enters into the porches of SAGS. The school motto, ‘Lucet Et Ardet’ (Shine to Enkindle) has guided them in making enormous strides in educating the students and transforming them into men and women for and with others.
The aim at SAGS is to provide their students with an engaging, enriching, and challenging curriculum along with emphasis on extracurricular activities from KG to XII and thus ensure that the students become leaders in their respective field of interest. The management fosters a positive spirit and believes in partnership between students, parents, teachers and support staff working to create an ambience that endorses excellence. An array of events and activities are a part of the SAGS calendar which includes cultural programmes and competitions, theme based assembly, English, Hindi, Kannada and Math week, Sports Meet, Annual Day, field trips and educational tour, Alumni Association, workshops, orientation, refresher courses, and the list goes on. Special training in STEM-Robotic Education (STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) will be an additional feature for classes I – VIII from 2022 onwards.
The school offers extracurricular activities like Karate, skating, chess, drawing, dance, instrumental music and swimming. Students can opt for Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts and Guides, which are taken up by well-trained faculty. The well-equipped computer lab, composite science and math lab and language lab, designed as per CBSE norms, provide Gonzagaites a platform to excel in their studies. The school has many firsts to its credit having won trophies in inter-school competitions and sports championships.
There is a great challenge before the schools to prepare young people to live and work in an increasingly interconnected world, which requires all young people to have access to world class teaching and learning experiences. Keeping this in mind, St Aloysius Gonzaga School has introduced international dimension in their curriculum right from the year of its inception (2012) and achieved maximum impact from every learning project that they have undertaken.They had the proud privilege to be honoured with the International School Award for the period 2013-2016, by the British Council, a UK‘s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.
Their continued efforts at bringing internationalism in their curriculum and moulding the young learners into smart global citizens has qualified them to achieve the International School Award for the second time, for the period 2016-2019. They wish to continue to be a part of the global education programme of connecting classrooms, working directly with teachers and school leaders to create an enriching teaching-learning experience and develop young people’s skills in global citizenship. SAGS is also a proud recipient of the ‘Parent of Innovation Awards 2019’ in the category of Innovation in Teaching and Learning Methods by Pupil Sight and Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC)
The school is headed by Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, a leader with innovative ideas and is backed by a team of talented teachers. Their mission is to continue to do what they have always done; inculcating a compassionate and humanitarian spirit among their students.At St Aloysius Gonzaga School, the management, staff, teachers among others come together with their diverse experience and perspective, committed to work as one towards excellence.