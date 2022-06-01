1375 Students of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School Happy to be Back at School

Mangaluru: After nearly two months of vacation, the 1375 students of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru are back again to start their academic year with great pleasure and zeal and as they continue in their academic pursuits, these words should ring rin their minds: I CAN! I WILL! I MUST! Yes, 1 June 2022 was a happy day for the students to be back at their school to be amidst their School Principal, Teachers, non-teaching staff and their classmates.

The campus of St Aloysius Gonzaga school was full of fun and enthusiasm as parents brought their children and wished them a good first day at school after vacation, and few parents hugged and kissed them before they entered the school building. A few children could be seen sobbing, since they insisted to be back with their parents at home, however they were pacified by the teachers.

The new day started with a new belief, new strength, and endless possibilities, and to inspire everyone and illuminate the morning assembly, student Nicole of Class X A expressed the thought for the day saying “You don’t have to be GREAT to start, but you have to start to be GREAT! The meaning of the thought is- Unless you are willing to take a step outside of your comfort zone and take a step towards your GOAL, you will never reach anywhere. Even though the beginnings might be full of difficulties and failures, you have to WORK HARD and try to SUCCEED “!

That was indeed a thought-provoking Quote for the day when the 1375 students were eagerly waiting to start their new academic year. Quoting Charlayne Hunter-Gault who said, “If people are informed they will do the right thing. It’s when they are not informed that they become hostages to prejudice”- and to take a look at the happenings around the world., Miss Neha of Class X C took the stage and shared the important news for the day, around the world.

As they say ,”When darkness comes, let us not condemn the dark but light a lamp to illuminate. Light symbolizes knowledge, prosperity and abundance, in the spiritual world, light means life. With this noble thought, Principal of the School Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, Vice Principal Ms Laurel D’souza, Teachers Ms Deepa Karkada, Ms Sharlet and Master/Ms Twisha Shetty student of class VII, lit the traditional lamp to officially mark the beginning of the new academic year 2022-23.

Then followed the Welcoming the new students who have joined the Gonzaga Family from this academic year. Today marked a new beginning with new opportunities and privileges to be a better student. Make the best out of it! The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the Character. It was time to know the teachers, and the nearly 90 teachers came forward and introduced themselves, and the classes they will be at helm teaching, and they all received a loud applause from the students.

Then followed the most significant moment of the day where the class teachers of the academic year 2021-22 symbolically handed over their students to the teachers taking charge for the current 2022-23 year. Birthday is the most important occasion for each individual, and all those students who were celebrating their birthday were invited on the stage, with the happy birthday song sung by the school choir joined by the students in the hall. Special person also celebrating the birthday was Ms Laurel D’souza-the Vice Principal, who also received wishes with the birthday song from the students.

‘The power of positive thinking is reinforced by positive speech’, and principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ while addressing the gathering encouraged students to avail all the opportunities and facilities provided by the school, and urged them not only to concentrate only on studies but also engage themselves in co-curricular activities and sports- and he wished them all success. The PLEDGE, as a way to show love and respect for the nation, was led by teacher Aditya, followed by the school anthem. The programme was eloquently compered by teacher Ms. Vidya Esther.

It was nice to see all the amazing students just the way they were, where Everyone was Unique, where Learning will Unite them, and who are all set to make a Difference by the Power of Education! They all had something within them, and all that theWorld Needs is -Dream BIG, Work Hard, Stay Kind! Welcome Back to Your School You Missed it, Welcome To your Classroom Where The Magic Never Stops and The Adventure Never Ends.

ST ALOYSIUS GONZAGA SCHOOL-AN INNOVATIVE SCHOOL AS UNIQUE AS YOUR CHILD