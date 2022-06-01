1375 Students of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School Happy to be Back at School

Alfie Dsouza, Team Mangalorean.
Mangaluru: After nearly two months of vacation, the 1375 students of St Aloysius Gonzaga CBSE School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru are back again to start their academic year with great pleasure and zeal and as they continue in their academic pursuits, these words should ring rin their minds: I CAN! I WILL! I MUST! Yes, 1 June 2022 was a happy day for the students to be back at their school to be amidst their School Principal, Teachers, non-teaching staff and their classmates.

The campus of St Aloysius Gonzaga school was full of fun and enthusiasm as parents brought their children and wished them a good first day at school after vacation, and few parents hugged and kissed them before they entered the school building. A few children could be seen sobbing, since they insisted to be back with their parents at home, however they were pacified by the teachers.

The new day started with a new belief, new strength, and endless possibilities, and to inspire everyone and illuminate the morning assembly, student Nicole of Class X A expressed the thought for the day saying “You don’t have to be GREAT to start, but you have to start to be GREAT! The meaning of the thought is- Unless you are willing to take a step outside of your comfort zone and take a step towards your GOAL, you will never reach anywhere. Even though the beginnings might be full of difficulties and failures, you have to WORK HARD and try to SUCCEED “!

That was indeed a thought-provoking Quote for the day when the 1375 students were eagerly waiting to start their new academic year. Quoting Charlayne Hunter-Gault who said, “If people are informed they will do the right thing. It’s when they are not informed that they become hostages to prejudice”- and to take a look at the happenings around the world., Miss Neha of Class X C took the stage and shared the important news for the day, around the world.
As they say ,”When darkness comes, let us not condemn the dark but light a lamp to illuminate. Light symbolizes knowledge, prosperity and abundance, in the spiritual world, light means life. With this noble thought,  Principal of the School Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, Vice Principal Ms Laurel D’souza, Teachers Ms Deepa Karkada, Ms Sharlet and Master/Ms Twisha Shetty student of class VII, lit the traditional lamp to officially mark the beginning of the new academic year 2022-23.
Then followed the Welcoming the new students who have joined the Gonzaga Family from this academic year. Today marked a new beginning with new opportunities and privileges to be a better student. Make the best out of it! The duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, but they elevate the mind and give energy to the Character. It was time to know the teachers, and the nearly 90 teachers came forward and introduced themselves, and the classes they will be at helm teaching, and they all received a loud applause from the students.
Then followed the most significant moment of the day where the class teachers of the academic year 2021-22 symbolically handed over their students to the teachers taking charge for the current 2022-23 year. Birthday is the most important occasion for each individual, and all those students who were celebrating their birthday were invited on the stage, with the happy birthday song sung by the school choir joined by the students in the hall. Special person also celebrating the birthday was Ms Laurel D’souza-the Vice Principal, who also received wishes with the birthday song from the students.
‘The power of positive thinking is reinforced by positive speech’, and principal Fr Melwyn Lobo SJ while addressing the gathering encouraged students to avail all the opportunities and facilities provided by the school, and urged them not only to concentrate only on studies but also engage themselves in co-curricular activities and sports- and he wished them all success. The PLEDGE, as a way to show love and respect for the nation, was led by teacher Aditya, followed by the school anthem. The programme was eloquently compered by teacher Ms. Vidya Esther.
It was nice to see all the amazing students just the way they were, where Everyone was Unique, where Learning will Unite them, and who are all set to make a Difference by the Power of Education! They all had something within them, and all that theWorld Needs is -Dream BIG, Work Hard, Stay Kind! Welcome Back to Your School You Missed it, Welcome To your Classroom Where The Magic Never Stops and The Adventure Never Ends.
 ST ALOYSIUS GONZAGA SCHOOL-AN INNOVATIVE SCHOOL AS UNIQUE AS YOUR CHILD 
 

St Aloysius Gonzaga School, the CBSE unit of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, is a progressive urban educational hub, established in the year 2012 and located in the heart of the city of Mangaluru with a magnificent building in the  pristine campus of  the 142-years-old St Aloysius Institutions. With its wonderful infrastructure and all modern amenities, St Aloysius Gonzaga School is now poised for an enviable growth in the field of education making itself the preferred choice for quality education, in shaping men and women for tomorrow.

A reflection of excellence blinds the eye as one enters the portals of this Institution. The school imparts value based education with amenities that facilitate and hone the all-round growth of the young students. The famed four C’s of the Jesuits, namely Competence, Conscience, Compassion and Commitment are etched into the hearts and minds of every child that enters into the porches of SAGS. The school motto, ‘Lucet Et Ardet’ (Shine to Enkindle) has guided them in making enormous strides in educating the students and transforming them into men and women for and with others.

The aim at SAGS is to provide their  students with an engaging, enriching, and challenging curriculum along with emphasis on extracurricular activities from KG to XII and thus ensure that the students become leaders in their respective field of interest. The management  fosters a positive spirit and believes in partnership between students, parents, teachers and support staff working to create an ambience that endorses excellence. An array of events and activities are a part of the SAGS calendar which includes cultural programmes and competitions, theme based assembly, English, Hindi, Kannada and Math week, Sports Meet, Annual Day, field trips and educational tour, Alumni Association, workshops, orientation, refresher courses, and the list goes on. Special training in STEM-Robotic Education (STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) will be an additional feature for classes I – VIII from 2022 onwards.

The school offers extracurricular activities like Karate, skating, chess, drawing, dance, instrumental music and swimming. Students can opt for Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts and Guides, which are taken up by well-trained faculty. The well-equipped computer lab, composite science and math lab and language lab, designed as per CBSE norms, provide Gonzagaites a platform to excel in their studies. The school has many firsts to its credit having won trophies in inter-school competitions and sports championships.

There is a great challenge before the schools to prepare young people to live and work in an increasingly interconnected world, which requires all young people to have access to world class teaching and learning experiences.  Keeping this in mind, St Aloysius Gonzaga School has introduced international dimension in their curriculum right from the year of its inception (2012) and achieved maximum impact from every learning project that they have undertaken.They had the proud privilege to be honoured with the International School Award for the period 2013-2016, by the British Council, a UK‘s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

 Their continued efforts at bringing internationalism in their curriculum and moulding the young learners into smart global citizens has qualified them to achieve the International School Award for the second time, for the period 2016-2019. They wish to continue to be a part of the global education programme of connecting classrooms, working directly with teachers and school leaders to create an enriching teaching-learning experience and develop young people’s skills in global citizenship. SAGS is also a proud recipient of the ‘Parent of Innovation Awards 2019’ in the category of Innovation in Teaching and Learning Methods by Pupil Sight and Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC)

The school is headed by Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, a leader with innovative ideas and is backed by a team of talented teachers. Their mission is to continue to do what they have always done; inculcating a compassionate and humanitarian spirit among their students.At St Aloysius Gonzaga School, the management, staff, teachers among others come together with their diverse experience and perspective, committed to work as one towards excellence.

