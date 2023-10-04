13th Edition of ‘ALVA’s PRAGATI 2023’ the Largest Placement Drive on 6 & 7 October organized by Alva’s Education Foundation at Alvas Vidyagiri Campus in Moodbidri

Mangaluru: Briefing the media during the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee, Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodabidri said, “The inauguration of Alva’s Pragati 2023 will be held on October 6th at Vidyagiri at 9.30 AM by, Mulki- Moodubidire Legislator Umanath Kotian, Belthangady Legislator Harish Poonja, Mangalore South Legislator Vedavyas Kamath will be the chief guests, UAE based Burjeel Holdings, Group Head – Human Resources, Dr M Sanjai Kumar, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Associate Vice President-Human Resources, Arvind Tripathi and Factset System India Pvt Ltd, Vice President, Associate Director Talent Acquisition, India & Philippines, Anupma Ranjan will be the guests of honour. Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr. M Mohan Alva will preside over the program”.

“Alva’s Pragati offers a large number of openings for Graduates and Post Graduates in various streams such as Medical and Para-Medical, Engineering, Arts, Commerce and Management, Basic Sciences, Nursing, ITI, Diploma, Skilled Manpower with PUC & SSLC and other qualifications. The major Highlights of Alva’s Pragati 2023 – Alva’s Pragati 2023 registered 192 premium companies and offered 13605 job openings; Gulf companies like Expertise & Burjeel Holdings are hiring for various graduates from different streams. Bhavani Group is hiring graduates for the Dubai location”.

“Factset Systems India Pvt Ltd is hiring MBA, M.Com, B.Com, and BBA with a package of 7.1LPA for the Hyderabad location. Informatica is offering CTC 5 LPA package IT sector; Over 25 companies offering 250+ jobs for core Mechanical jobs 15 companies offering 52 jobs for Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduates and prominent companies from this sector like Ace Designers Limited, Ace Manufacturing Systems Limited, Ajax Engineering Pvt. Ltd, Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, Buhler, SwitchGear and so on are participating. This year more than 1700 requirements were offered in the manufacturing sector”.

“1682 opportunities for ITI students in various sectors and manufacturing sector would be the core focus; Commerce, Science and Arts graduates having more than 3477 opportunities in various sectors; MSN Labs, Anthem Bioscience, Bio Plus, Prakruthi Life Science, Med Organic India Pvt. Ltd and other three leading Pharma companies offering around 263 job openings for BSc, MSc, BPharm, MPharm and other degree graduates; Winman, Semnox, Kambala and a few IT companies will be offering 50+ core IT jobs and more than 500 non-core jobs; WNS global, 24 x 7.ai, Diya Systems, Sagility, Genisys and other prominent companies offering 2000+ Information Technology Enabled Services(ITES) jobs for degree and engineering students”.

“Apollo Home Healthcare, KMC Hospitals, Indira IVF and 14 more prominent hospitals of the country offering 559 openings for nursing, paramedical and other degree graduates Cultfit, Alembic Pharma, Bluestone Jewellery, Malabar Gold, Joy Alukkas, Trip Factory like 37 sales companies offering 3367 job openings for the qualification of degree, diploma, ITI and PUC; As many as 1808 job opportunities in Banking Financial Services and Insurance( BFSI) sectors with the CTC ranging from 2.5 to 7 LPA; Reputed companies like Ujjivan Small Finance, IndusInd Bank, AXIS Bank, PAYTM, Suryoday Small Finance Bank etc. are hiring candidates from Broking, Finance, Wealth Management, Insurance, Banks and Microfinance sectors with 976 job opportunities”.

“EXL Services, Consero Global are hiring graduates and postgraduates with commerce background with a salary range of 3.5LPA to 4LPA; Prominent media companies will be also hiring graduates for various job profiles; Expertise, Ultratech Cements, Hammer & Nail, Straecon- companies looking for fresher and experienced civil engineering candidates with 100+ requirements; Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Manipal, The Avatar Hotel are other prominent hotels looking for BHM and other degree graduates; Indigo Airlines is hiring graduates and postgraduates for Officer and Ground Staff for various airports,” added Vivek Alva. Present at the press meeting were Sushanth Anil Lobo, Head-Training and Placements, Alva’s Education Foundation and Prasad Shetty, Head, PG Dept of Journalism, Alva’s College

Special Note:



Please refer to www.alvaspragati.com for complete details of Alva’s Pragati 2023; Registration is open for all candidates for both the days of Alva’s Pragati 2023; Accommodation will be arranged for outstation candidates from 5th October onwards.

For More Information, Contact:

9008907716 / 9663190590 / 7975223865 / 9741440490

Email: placement.alvas@gmail.com ; Website: www.alvaspragati.com

Free Registration for candidates at: http://alvaspragati.com/ CandidateRegistrationPage

Note: Compulsory online registration for all the candidates except ITI, PUC, SSLC and below.

For registration and details of companies participating/profiles offered at Alva’s Pragati 2023 visit: www.alvaspragati.com

