14 cases registered in Shivamogga violence: ADGP Pratap Reddy



Shivamogga: As many as 14 cases have been registered in connection with the violence that erupted in Shivamogga during the funeral procession of the Bajrang Dal member on Monday, ADGP (Law & Order) of Karnataka Police Pratap Reddy said on Tuesday.

Among them, FIR has been registered in three cases.

Speaking to media persons here, he said police found it difficult to get the details of owners who lost their vehicles in violence. Thus, the process of collecting the details is still in progress.

Two bikes were torched in the city on Tuesday morning.

On arrests, he said two persons had been nabbed, one has been detained and two others are being interrogated.