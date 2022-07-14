14 Chinese nationals staying illegally in Noida detained



New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday detained 14 Chinese Nationals, including a female, who had been illegally living in Noida.

The detentions were made after the police got a tip-off.

“Our special group got a tip-off that 14 Chinese nationals, including a woman, had been living in sector 49 of Noida area illegally. A team of Phase-2 Police Station was formed to look into the matter.

“The team found that their visa had expired and they had been staying in India illegally and were working for a cell phone company,” said the senior police official.

A senior police official said the detained Chinese nationals have been identified as, Junhui Yin, Chuanliu Gong, Honglin Qi, Shilong Gang, Jintao Zhang, Tang Yang, Xiaogang Zhao, Yingli Zhang, Zhi Liu, Tao Wang, Dao Lin Zhang, Huang Yingjie, Zhixiao Pan, and Feiyan Tang (woman).

The police official also said that the Chinese nationals were held by the police team and their passports were seized. They were sent to a Delhi-based detention centre.

It was learnt that they had applied to extend their visa duration but it was not accepted.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Chinese Embassy have been informed about their detention, said the police.