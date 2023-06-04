14 dead after mountain collapse in China

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

14 dead after mountain collapse in China

Fourteen people were confirmed dead and five others remained missing following a mountain collapse on Sunday in Leshan City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to local publicity department.
 

Chengdu: Fourteen people were confirmed dead and five others remained missing following a mountain collapse on Sunday in Leshan City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to local publicity department.

The collapse took place at around 6 a.m. in a forest farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District of the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

A rescue team of more than 180 people are still searching for the missing.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here